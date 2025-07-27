4th Test: Jadeja, Sundar hit centuries as superb India defy England to secure draw

Manchester, July 27 Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar hit epic unbeaten centuries and propel a superb India to defy England and secure a draw in the fourth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

With India at 0/2 and 311 runs behind in the beginning of their second innings, it seemed they would lose the match and the series. But a monumental, strong and resolute batting show – led by hundreds from Shubman Gill (103), Jadeja (107 not out) and Sundar (100 not out) – along with KL Rahul’s 90 meant the visitors conjured up a miraculous escape and secure a memorable, hard-fought draw.

The result also means England, whose bowling performance on day five was iffy, are still up 2-1 going into the last match at The Oval, starting on Thursday. Their frustration on not getting a win was quite evident when Jadeja and Washington, promoted to number five due to Rishabh Pant’s injury, refused their offer of an early draw, and went on to achieve their three-figure milestones.

The final session started off with Jadeja slogging and driving Liam Dason for a brace of fours, before Sundar leaned into the drive off Chris Woakes for another boundary. Jadeja began going aggressive by lofting Dawson down the ground for four, before thumping Joe Root for a boundary past mid-on.

Jadeja’s liking to smash Root didn’t stop as he smacked and lofted him for two fours, second of which brought up the 150 of his partnership with Sundar, who got into his 80s by driving the part-time off-spinner through extra cover for a boundary.

After India denied Stokes’ request to shake hands and settle for a draw at drinks break, Jadeja took a four off Harry Brook, before Sundar unfurled two beautiful cover drives off Root for consecutive boundaries.

Sundar entered 90s with a pull off Root for four, before Jadeja got his century by dancing down the pitch to whack Harry Brook for six and smacked another full toss from the part-timer for four. Sundar smacking Brook over extra cover for four brought up 200 of his partnership with Jadeja before a flick got him the two runs needed to raise his first Test century.

Immediately after, the players shook hands for real to end the game in a draw, with India being the happier side, thanks to epic match-saving innings from Rahul, Gill, Jadeja and Sundar keeping the visitors’ alive in the five-match series.

Brief Scores: India 358 and 425/4 in 143 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 107 not out, Shubman Gill 103; Chris Woakes 2-67, Ben Stokes 1-33) draw with England 669 in 157.1 overs (Joe Root 150; Ravindra Jadeja 4-143)

