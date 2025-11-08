5th T20I: Rinku replaces rested Tilak for India as Australia elect to bowl first

Brisbane, Nov 8 Rinku Singh has come into the playing eleven in place of a rested Tilak Varma as Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fifth and final T20I at The Gabba on Saturday.

Though Australia are 2-1 behind, they do have the chance to level and sign off on a high. India, meanwhile, have the opportunity to get a 3-1 win and maintain their record of never losing a T20I series in Australia.

After winning the toss, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh said his side is unchanged. “Looks a good surface, always great to come here and play at this great stadium. Certainly a chance to draw the series. Lots to play for. Both teams have played some great cricket. Was bit of an indifferent surface. India bowled superbly. Different conditions tonight,” he said.

The Indian players, meanwhile, were having a laugh when captain Suryakumar Yadav lost the toss again. With Tilak, who turns 23 on Saturday, being rested, it gives Rinku a chance to play in this series for the first time.

“Until you're winning the game and losing the toss, it's fine. Want to go out and express ourselves. Always good to understand what the team's goal is. All batters realised it wasn't a 200-wicket. All boxes ticked in the last game, just want to continue the same.”

“Always good to win bilaterals. At the same time, what combination you want is more important. Other than openers, this is one format where everyone has to be flexible with batting positions,” the Indian captain said.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Adam Zampa.

