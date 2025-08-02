5th Test: 'Inventive and unorthodox' Jaiswal is the key man for India, says Shastri

London, Aug 2 Ahead of the start of day three’s play in the fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test, former head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Yashasvi Jaiswal’s inventive and unconventional approach makes him a vital player for India if they are to get an advantage over England.

Jaiswal hit an unbeaten 51, laced with seven fours and two sixes, to ensure India reached 75/2 in 18 overs and lead England by 52 runs before stumps arrived on day two’s play. The left-handed opener had luck on his side when he was dropped twice - by Harry Brook at slip on 20 and then by substitute fielder Liam Dawson at deep fine leg on 40.

"This game is beautifully balanced and Jaiswal is the key wicket. While he is there, England captain Pope will have headaches as you can’t control the game. Jaiswal can be inventive and unorthodox. Only when he is out, will England feel in control. India have to set England at least 250 in the fourth innings as that, with the series on the line, will be a test," said Shastri on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

Sir Alastair Cook, former England captain, also expressed similar views on the BBC Test Match Special. "Yashasvi Jaiswal, for India, is the one batsman who will look to take on the scoring and the other batters will soak up pressure. For England, it is going to be those three seamers and how Ollie Pope rotates them well enough."

India must win the ongoing match at The Oval to draw the series, while a victory for England would help them clinch the series. “No side has been able to nail their position down. England were 90-0 off 12 overs. They were only 150-odd behind, for them only to get a 30-run lead - they did not take their opportunity,” added Cook.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor