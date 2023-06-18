62nd Interstate Senior Athletics Championship 2023: Jumper Akhilesh suffers injury during men's triple jump final

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 18 : The triple jump athlete Akhilesh from Karnataka twisted his ankle during the men's triple jump final at the 62nd Interstate Senior Athletics Championship 2023 on Saturday.

Akhilesh was badly injured after landing awkwardly on his feet at the Kalinga Stadium, twisting his ankle.

He was quickly admitted to the nearest Hospital. Now he will undergo surgery on Sunday as advised by Doctors.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department has announced to bear all the medical expenses of the athlete. They have also ensured giving the best treatment in Bhubaneswar.

Akhilesh is expected to get discharged in 4-5 days but he may take a few weeks to a month to fully recover as apprised by medical doctors.

