"A dream come true.....": ESFI director Lokesh Suji on PM Modi meeting Esports athletes

New Delhi [India], April 11 : The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) Director Lokesh Suji on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving recognition to the discipline and expressed hope that under his leadership, Esports players will be able to win medals both at national and international level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a free-wheeling interaction with some well-known Indian gamers about a range of aspects, including the gaming industry's prospects in the country.

They discussed the latest developments in the gaming industry and how the Modi government has recognized the creativity of gamers in promoting the gaming industry in India. Additionally, they explored the topic of women's participation in the gaming industry.

A promotional teaser of the interaction was released on Thursday. In the teaser, PM Modi could be seen curiously asking various questions to the gamers. Also, he could be seen trying his hands at a few games.

The full video is scheduled to premiere on April 13, 9.30 am, on the prime minister's official social media and video-sharing channels.

Modi had an interaction with top Indian gamers like Animesh Agarwal (8Bit_Thug), Naman Mathur (Mortal), Payal Dhare (PayalGaming), Ganesh Gangadhar (SKRossi), Anshu Bisht (GamerFleet), Mithilesh Patankar (MythPat) and Tirth Mehta.

With this latest progress in the industry, Lokesh Suji, Director, of the Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) said in a statement by ESFI, "Meeting the Prime Minister Modi ji is a dream come true for our gamers and Esports athletes. Last year, our government recognized Esports as a sport and differentiated it from the umbrella term of online gaming. It is also encouraging that Modi ji realizes the difference between gambling, online gaming, video gaming, and Esports. I am pretty sure that with the support of our government under the leadership of Modi ji, we will be able to create enough opportunities where our Indian Esports athletes will be able to win medals, not only within India but internationally. We also look forward to Modi ji and his government's consistent support to grow the Indian Esports ecosystem."

