"A proud moment for our nation": PM Modi hails Hokato Hotozhe on winning bronze at Paralympics

New Delhi [India], September 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Hokato Hotozhe Sema on winning the bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Paralympics and called it a "proud moment" for the nation.

Hokato Hotozhe Sema secured a bronze medal for the country at the ongoing para multi-sport event in the final of the men's shot put F57 final on Saturday.

In the medal match, Hokato recorded the best throw of 14.65 m, which is also his personal best now. Iran's Yashin Khosravi secured the top spot and secured gold with a throw of 15.96 m while the silver went to Thiago Paulino dos Santos of Brazil after he threw 15.06 m.

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi hailed Hokato Hotozhe for his "incredible" strength and determination.

"A proud moment for our nation as Hokato Hotozhe Sema brings home the Bronze medal in Men's Shotput F57! His incredible strength and determination are exceptional. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote on X.

Indian para-athlete Bhavanaben Chaudhary finished at fifth spot in the women's F46 javelin throw final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Saturday. Bhavanaben bowed out of the competition despite her best efforts, securing a best throw of 39.70 metres.

India's medal tally in the ongoing Paralympics has gone up to 27, with six gold medals, nine silver medals, and 12 bronze medals. This is the most gold India has ever won at a Paralympics Games event, outdoing the total of five golds in Tokyo 2020.

Indian para-athletes in particular have made the country proud with three golds, six silversand six bronze medals, giving them a total of 15 medals.

