Abhay wins Goodfellow Classic squash in Toronto

Toronto, Feb 25 Indian squash player Abhay Singh clinched his eighth PSA title with a convincing 3-0 victory over Elliott Morris Devred of Wales in the final of the Goodfellow Classic, a USD $9000 Challenger event.

The top seed India, ranked 66 in the world, won 11-7, 11-9, 11-9 in 40 minutes in what was his 13th career final for his second Challenger title of the year after triumphing at the JSW Willingdon in Mumbai last month.

En route to the title, Abhay beat Frenchman Maceo Levy 13-11, 11-7, 11-3 in 33 minutes in the quarterfinals followed by a semifinal 11-5, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6 win over Egyptian Abdelrahman Abdelkhalek.

The 25-year-old trainee of the Indian Squash Academy, who won the team gold and mixed doubles bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, is scheduled to next play at the Canadian Men’s Open in the first week of March.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor