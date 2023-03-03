Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2023: Hero Motosports Team Rally continues steady run

Hero MotoSports Team Rally has completed the third stage of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge with its sole rider in the race Ross Branch finishing the stage in sixth place.

Continuing his consistent performance so far in the rally, Ross delivered a solid run in the third stage of ADDC '23. A crash around 100 kms into the stage resulted in Ross losing some time. However, he picked up pace in the latter half to finish just 3 minutes behind the top spot. With two days left in the race, the Botswanan currently holds the sixth place in the overall standings of the rally.

Stage 3 of the rally took the riders on a 300+ km loop around the bivouac in Qasr Al Sarab, most of which was adorned by long stretches of dunes. The harsh sun and hard-to-see dangers of the empty quarter posed severe threats to the competitors for a third consecutive day.

Stage 4 will be one of the longest specials of the season with 308 kms of timed sections and another 150 kms in liaisons. Starting westward as early as 5:30 am in the morning, the stage will take the competitors on one last loop around Qasr Al Sarab, before heading back to Abu Dhabi on Friday.

"Stage 3 was a lot of fun. Unfortunately, at around 100 kms I had a small crash and lost some time. But otherwise, the day went well - the bike has been incredible, and I had a great time from start to finish. I just wasn't fast enough today, but we still have 2 more days to go, and I'll keep pushing for more, " said Hero Motosports Team Rally rider Ross Branch.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor