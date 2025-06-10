AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Hong Kong add to India's woes with stoppage-time winner

Kowloon (HK-China), June 10 The Indian national football team fell to a 1-0 defeat against Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers at Kowloon's Kai Tak Stadium on Tuesday. A stoppage-time penalty from Stefan Pereira secured all three points for the hosts. This result left the Blue Tigers with one point from two matches, while Hong Kong climbed to four.

With both teams having dropped points in their opening fixtures, they approached the game with urgency and attacking intent. The early stages saw end-to-end action, but neither side could carve out a clear-cut chance.

In the 25th minute, Hong Kong’s Raphael Lee tested Vishal Kaith with a long-range effort, but the Indian goalkeeper stood firm. Liston Colaco responded with a strike from distance at the other end, which the opposition keeper comfortably collected.

Anwar Ali made a crucial intervention around the half-hour mark, timing his tackle perfectly at the edge of the box to deny a dangerous Hong Kong move. Had he missed, it could have spelt trouble for the Blue Tigers — and for him.

India’s best chance of the half came in the 35th minute when Brandon Fernandes won possession near the halfway line. He released Liston Colaco, who threaded a sharp through-ball to Ashique. However, the forward couldn’t keep his shot on target from close range.

Hong Kong came close just before the break when Juninho attempted a quick free-kick to catch India off guard, but the Indian defence reacted well to avert the threat. The teams headed into half-time with the score still goalless.

Five minutes into the second half, Ashique had another opportunity, but his half-turn shot went wide. In the 57th minute, Ashique, who appeared to be in some discomfort, was replaced by Sunil Chhetri, while Naorem Mahesh Singh came on for Brandon Fernandes.

A few minutes later, Wangjam lost the ball in a dangerous area, allowing Manuel Rodriguez a chance on goal, but his effort was tipped over the bar by Kaith for a corner.

In the 80th minute, Mahesh and Chhetri combined well, with the latter playing a through ball to Liston Colaco, who fired his effort wide. Moments later, Lallianzuala Chhangte made a driving run and set up Chhetri, whose attempt was blocked for a corner by Leon Jones.

The decisive moment came in the first minute of added time when Kaith conceded a penalty. Pereira stepped up, and his shot clipped the inside of the post before rolling into the net — his strike ultimately sealing the win for Hong Kong.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor