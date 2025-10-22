After international retirement, Woakes signs two-year deal with Warwickshire

Birmingham, Oct 22 Former England all-rounder Chris Woakes has signed a new two-year contract with Warwickshire, extending his stay at the county club until the end of the 2027 season.

Woakes, 36, announced his retirement from international cricket last month, ending a distinguished career that included 62 Tests, 122 ODIs, and 33 T20Is for England, which featured winning the ODI World Cup in 2019 and the T20 World Cup in 2022.

The new deal will take Woakes past two decades with Warwickshire, the club where he started his professional cricket journey. “For obvious reasons, Warwickshire has always remained close to my heart. From training at the academy to signing my first professional contract, the club has been at every pivotal career moment over almost two decades.”

“Extending my commitment to Warwickshire for another two years feels like the start of a new chapter with a club that properly feels like home. Looking ahead, 2026 already promises to be a fantastic year for domestic cricket, especially with the introduction of the new DPP (Domestic Playing Programme).”

“We’ve got a talented squad, with a good mix of youth and experience, and I genuinely believe we are in a great position to be challenging for trophies throughout the new season,” he said on the club’s website on Wednesday.

Woakes was a member of the Warwickshire team that won the 2012 and 2021 County Championships. He also went on to lift the One-Day Cup in 2010 and 2016, as well as the T20 Blast trophy, when the side was known as Birmingham Bears, in 2014.

“Securing Chris’ signature for another two years means so much to everyone at the club. A true one-club legend and a bear through and through, he embodies everything that playing for Warwickshire should mean.”

“He’s someone all our aspiring young players can look up to, as an example of how to perform to the very top level over such a long period of time. Chris’ experience with both bat and ball will be invaluable as we look to improve and develop our squad, which is now capable of challenging for major honours,” said James Thomas, Performance Director at Warwickshire.

