AIFF Futsal Club Championship to kick off on August 3

New Delhi, July 12 The AIFF Futsal Club Championship will be held from August 3 to 18, 2025, at the Shri Manoj Sarkar Stadium – Shivalik Hall in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

Seventeen clubs will compete for the trophy in what is the fourth edition of the country’s highest-level futsal tournament.

The teams have been drawn into four groups — three with four teams and one with five. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals. Uttarakhand side Corbett FC are the defending champions, having defeated Golazo FC 3-2 in the 2023-24 final in Vadodara. They will aim to retain the title on home soil and become the first club to win the tournament more than once. Delhi FC won the inaugural edition in 2021-22, followed by Minerva Academy FC in 2022-23.

AIFF Futsal Club Championship Draw

Group A: Aphuyemi FC, Reallona FC, Triumph FC, Juggernaut FC, Minerva Academy FC

Group B: Bhawanipore FC, Thlangtiang Futsal Club, Corbett FC, Golazo FC

Group C: Hazrat Nizamuddin Club, Pondicherry United Football Academy, K3 Futsal Club, Goal Hunterz FC

Group D: TOFA, Ambelim Sports Club, Real Malabar FC Kondotty, OGP Club

AIFF Futsal Schedule (All times are in IST)

August 3

Triumph FC vs Reallona Football Club (12:00)

Minerva Academy FC vs Juggernaut FC (14:30)

August 5

Juggernaut FC vs Aphuyemi Football Club (12:00)

Minerva Academy FC vs Triumph FC (14:30)

August 7

Aphuyemi Football Club vs Minerva Academy FC (12:00)

Reallona Football Club vs Juggernaut FC (14:30)

Bhawanipore FC vs Golazo Football Club (17:00)

Thlangtiang Futsal Club vs Corbett FC (19:30)

August 8

Hazrat Nizamuddin Club vs Goal Hunterz FC (12:00)

Pondicherry United Football Academy vs K3 Futsal Club (14:30)

TOFA vs OGP Club (17:00)

Ambelim Sports Club vs Real Malabar FC Kondotty (19:30)

August 9

Reallona Football Club vs Minerva Academy FC (12:00)

Triumph FC vs Aphuyemi Football Club (14:30)

Golazo Football Club vs Thlangtiang Futsal Club (17:00)

Corbett FC vs Bhawanipore FC (19:30)

August 10

Goal Hunterz FC vs Pondicherry United Football Academy (12:00)

K3 Futsal Club vs Hazrat Nizamuddin Club (14:30)

OGP Club vs Ambelim Sports Club (17:00)

Real Malabar FC Kondotty vs TOFA (19:30)

August 11

Juggernaut FC vs Triumph FC (12:00)

Aphuyemi Football Club vs Reallona Football Club (14:30)

Bhawanipore FC vs Thlangtiang Futsal Club (17:00)

Corbett FC vs Golazo Football Club (19:30)

August 12

Hazrat Nizamuddin Club vs Pondicherry United Football Academy (12:00)

K3 Futsal Club vs Goal Hunterz FC (14:30)

TOFA vs Ambelim Sports Club (17:00)

Real Malabar FC Kondotty vs OGP Club (19:30)

August 14

QF1 – Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B

QF2 – Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A

QF3 – Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D

QF4 – Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C

August 16

SF1 – Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3

SF2 – Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4

August 18

Final – Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor