AIFF president Chaubey, Rugby India chief Rahul Bose welcome new National Sports Governance Bill

New Delhi [India], October 17 : All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey welcomed the introduction of the new National Sports Governance Bill, saying that it will give a "new life and directive" to the Indian sports and enhance the quality of development in all disciplines from the bottom line to top.

Earlier, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports held a key meeting at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the capital, chaired by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The gathering came as the Ministry recently released the Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024, inviting public and stakeholder comments until October 25.

In a statement to the media, Chaubey said, "The introduction of National Sports Governance Bill 2024 is a historic occasion that will give a new life and directive to Indian sports. It also opens a new path of transformation. We expect that this bill will definitely enhance the quality of development in all disciplines from the bottom line to top, like grassroots to senior."

"It will improve the quality of infrastructure and training to avoid unnecessary delays in various dispute resolution mechanisms. It will also help administration to run smoothly and will have several option to avoid unnecessary time lapses and bring quality time to improve the standard of sports altogether," he added.

Also, actor and Rugby India president Rahul Bose said in a statement to media that the bill is a step in rigt direction.

"If the final draft is carried out with rigour and integrity, then transparency, accountability, easy pathways for compliance, and realistically quick timeframes for redressal of grievances, will be welcome outcomes for all sporting bodies. We also appreciate the consultative approach adopted by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports in calling for consultations on the draft before it is tabled in Parliament," he added.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, President, Indian Olympic Association (IOC), PT Usha and representatives of Mission Olympic Cell and Sports Control Boards of Central Ministries were also present on the occasion.

In his address, Dr Mandaviya emphasized the government's commitment to creating a robust and transparent sports ecosystem that fosters excellence and integrity. "The Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 Bill is a milestone in our mission to build a robust and transparent sports governance structure in India that aligns with international standards, including the Olympic and Paralympic Charter. The active involvement of various stakeholders and public is crucial for shaping policies that reflect the aspirations of our sports community," he said.

"The Draft Bill is a crucial step towards realizing the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047 , where sports thrive as a pillar of national pride and growth," said the Minister. "By empowering athlete-centric federations, introducing the Safe Sports Policy, and establishing an Appellate Sports Tribunal, we are building a robust framework that not only elevates our athletes but also strengthens India's position on the global sports stage", he added.

The consultation saw active participation from representatives of various NSFs, NSPOs and IOA who shared their perspectives on the proposed governance reforms, athlete welfare measures, and the promotion of transparency in the administration of sports. The discussions also focused on key issues such as safeguarding athletes' rights, streamlining the functioning of sports bodies, and enhancing India's global sports standing.

Mandaviya assured the stakeholders that their valuable inputs would be carefully considered in refining the draft bill. He reiterated the ministry's vision to make India a global sports powerhouse by creating an environment that encourages fair play, inclusivity, and the holistic development of athletes.

The Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 establishes a comprehensive framework to promote the development and welfare of sportspersons, ensure ethical governance, and provide effective dispute resolution mechanisms. The meeting aimed to gather insights, suggestions, and feedback from various stakeholders to create a law that benefits Indian sports.

The Union Minister reiterated that stakeholders and the general public are encouraged to share their suggestions and comments on the draft bill. The Comments can be sent to the Ministry preferably by email at email id draft.sportsbill@gov.in by October 25. Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024 can be accessed at https://yas.nic.in/sports/draft-national-sports-governance-bill-2024-inviting-comments-suggestions-general-public-and.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will continue to engage with various stakeholders as the draft bill progresses towards finalization, ensuring that the voices of athletes, administrators, experts and public are incorporated in shaping a progressive and sustainable sports governance framework for India.

