AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey meets ACB head; demands investigation on match-fixing

New Delhi, Feb 21 All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey on Wednesday met Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) chief Madhur Verma to appraise the investigative agency head on the allegations of match fixing in the Delhi Premier League.

The President highlighted eleven suspicious matches and has urged the agency for in-depth investigation, with immediate action of filing criminal complaint against the clubs suspected to be involved.

AIFF has taken serious view of these incidents and conduct of football in Delhi.

Earlier, the Federation had held an emergency meeting on February 19 to assess the gravity of the situation, after which the Federation had decided to approach the ACB Unit for full investigation.

In today’s hour long meeting, Federation President briefed the ACB head on the incidents, indicating 11 suspected matches in red of such malpractice.

The ACB Chief Madhur Verma, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police acknowledged that his unit has received inputs from various sources, including AIFF and DSA about such activities in Delhi Premier Football League.

The Bureau has asked for some more documents and videos of suspect matches, after which on basis of available evidence a detailed in-depth inquiry shall be conducted into the allegations and all culprits shall be brought to book.

