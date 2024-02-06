AIFF's 2024-25 domestic season to start with Durand Cup on July 26

New Delhi, Feb 6 The All-India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday announced the domestic competition calendar for the 2024-25 season, with the senior men's calendar set to kick off with the Durand Cup on July 26.

The Indian Super League (ISL) will begin on September 14 and will end on April 30, 2025, the I-League in mid-October, the Indian Women's League in late October, IWL 2 in late January and I-League 2 in mid-January.

All these senior leagues are set to finish by the end of April 2025. I-League 3, which will act as a qualifying tournament for I-League 2, will be held in August and September.

The Super Cup will run concurrently with the league season from October to mid-May. The AIFF Youth Leagues (U13/U15/U17) are set to have a nine-month calendar from September to May.

As far as the national state tournaments are concerned, the season will begin with the Junior Boys and Junior Girls National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2 in July, followed by the Sub-Junior Boys and Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2 in August. The 29th Senior Women's National Football Championship will take place in September (Group Stage) and October (Final Round). The 78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy will be held in November (Group Stage) and December (Final Round).

The National Beach Soccer Championship will be held in February 2025, while the Men's Futsal Club Championship will take place in May 2025.

The AIFF competitions calendar 2024-25:

Durand Cup: July 26 - August 31, 2024.

I-League 3: August 1 - September 30, 2024.

AIFF Youth Leagues (U13/U15/U17): September 1, 2024 - May 31, 2025.

Indian Super League: September 14, 2024 - April 30, 2025.

I-League: October 19, 2024 - April 30, 2025.

Indian Women's League: October 25, 2024 - April 30, 2025.

IWL 2: January 25 - April 30, 2025.

I-League 2: January 15 - April 30, 2025.

Super Cup: October 1, 2024 - May 15, 2025.

Junior Boys National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: July 15 - July 31, 2024.

Junior Girls National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: July 15 - July 31, 2024.

Sub-Junior Boys National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: August 5 - August 31, 2024.

Sub-Junior Girls National Football Championship Tier 1 and Tier 2: August 5 - August 31, 2024.

29th Senior Women's National Football Championship Group Stage: September 1 - September 15, 2024.

29th Senior Women's National Football Championship Final Round: October 1 - October 15, 2024.

78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy Group Stage: November 5 - November 15, 2024.

78th National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy Final Round: December 1 - December 15, 2024

National Beach Soccer Championship: February 1 - February 20, 2025

AIFF Men's Futsal Club Championship: May 1 - May 20, 2025.

