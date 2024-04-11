Akanksha Salunkhe enters RC Pro Series squash quarterfinal
By IANS | Published: April 11, 2024 01:48 PM2024-04-11T13:48:06+5:302024-04-11T13:50:09+5:30
New Delhi, April 11 Top-seeded Indian Akanksha Salunkhe advanced to the quarterfinals of the RC Pro Series squash, ...
New Delhi, April 11 Top-seeded Indian Akanksha Salunkhe advanced to the quarterfinals of the RC Pro Series squash, a USD 15,000 prize money PSA Challenger Tour event, at St Louis, Missouri (US), on Wednesday.
Akanksha edged out Madeleine Hylland of Norway 3-2 (13-15, 11-6, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6) in 41 minutes in the second round.
The reigning National Games champion has received a bye in the opening round.
The player from Goa will meet Jana Swafy of Egypt in the quarterfinals.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app