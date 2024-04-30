Alexis Sanchez on River Plate radar

Buenos Aires, April 30 Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez could return to his former club River Plate at the end of the season, according to media reports in South America.

But the Buenos Aires club faces competition for Sanchez's signature from Italy's Udinese, Brazilian side Flamengo, Turkey's Trabzonspor and Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad, Argentina's TyC Sports reported on Monday.

It added that River Plate manager Martin Demichelis had identified the 35-year-old as an ideal reinforcement for the knockout phase of this year's Copa Libertadores, should his team advance beyond the group stage.

Sanchez made 31 appearances for River Plate and scored four goals before his 2008 move to Udinese.

The attacker's contract with Inter Milan will expire in June and the Italian Serie A club has reportedly said it won't extend the deal, reports Xinhua.

The Chile international has scored four goals and provided four assists across all competitions for Inter this season, having mostly been used off the bench.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor