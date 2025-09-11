All India Pickleball Association to host 9th National Pickleball Championship in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 11 : The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) is set to host its 9th National Pickleball Championship in Jammu from September 26 to 28, bringing together around 300 players from more than 22 states. This marks the first time that the rapidly growing racquet sport will be featured on such a major national stage in Jammu, reinforcing the city's potential as an emerging sports hub.

By bringing the championship to Jammu, AIPA not only showcases the city's evolving sports infrastructure but also hopes to inspire a new generation of athletes in the region. The event stands as a testament to AIPA's vision of expanding pickleball into every corner of the country and encouraging participation in non-mainstream but fast-growing sports.

Arvind Prabhoo, President of AIPA, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Pickleball has become a movement across India, uniting people of all ages and regions. Hosting this championship in Jammu is a proud moment for us as it opens new horizons for the sport. We are confident this event will ignite passion among young athletes and help Jammu emerge as an important centre for emerging sports in India."

Puneet Chopra, President of the Jammu Pickleball Association, added, "It is an honour for Jammu to host a national championship of this scale. This event not only highlights our city's growing sports culture but also provides a platform for local players and enthusiasts to witness the rise of pickleball firsthand. We look forward to welcoming athletes from across the country and showcasing the incredible spirit of Jammu."

At the same time, AIPA continues to remain steadfast in safeguarding the sport's governance and credibility. The Association has recently challenged the Ministry of Sports' decision to recognise a newly formed six-month-old federation while sidelining AIPA's 18-year journey and contributions. A petition on the matter has been filed with the Delhi High Court, where proceedings have concluded and judgment has been reserved. AIPA remains hopeful of a fair resolution, ensuring that the sport's future in India is guided by experience, integrity, and athletes' best interests.

The recently enacted National Sports Governance Bill 2025, widely welcomed by athletes, coaches, and administrators alike, exemplifies India's commitment to bringing transparency and athlete-first reforms to sports governance. AIPA strongly supports these reforms and believes they will play a pivotal role in protecting athletes' interests and strengthening federations with proven track records.

As the countdown to the Jammu championship begins, all eyes are on the court - where passion meets perseverance, and where pickleball continues its remarkable journey in India.

Founded in 2008, AIPA has been at the forefront of promoting pickleball in India for over 18 years. Today, the sport is actively played across 24 states. Since 2013, the Association has successfully hosted eight national-level championships in cities including Panipat, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Jaipur, steadily building a legacy of inclusivity, competition, and national pride.

