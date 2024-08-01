"Always supported him in his journey": Swapnil's father reacts to his son's bronze medal win at Paris Olympics

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : Suresh Mahadev Kusale, the father of Olympic bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale, was proud after witnessing his son's triumph in the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Kusale won the bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday. He also became the first Indian shooter to win a medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event.

Suresh who witnessed his son's triumph expressed his happiness and told ANI, "I felt very proud when he won at the state level for the first time. I always supported him in his journey. When he was selected for the first time for the international match, I supported him there also in 2015 he got a job in the railways. He always cares for the family."

Swapnil's grandmother, Tulsabai Mahadev Kusale was delighted to see her grandson on television, "It is very good to hear that Swapnil has won the bronze medal. It feels great when I see my grandson on TV."

After Kusale's victory started to echo throughout the nation, star athletes from the sports fraternity lavished praise on the shooter.

Legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulated Swapnil on his Instagram story, urging him to keep aiming higher and continue breaking records.

Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir also tweeted, "Congratulations #SwapnilKusale on a fantastic performance! Very well done."

Indian Olympic gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra also said that he feels thrilled after Swapnil's medal win and said that he has made the country proud with his dedication and talent.

"Absolutely thrilled for Swapnil's epic bronze medal win in shooting at the Paris Olympics! Your hard work, grit, and passion have truly paid off. Competing at the highest level and coming away with a medal in shooting is a testament to your dedication and talent. You've made India so proud and shown everyone what chasing dreams is all about. The Paris 2024 Olympics has been an incredible event, and your achievement adds to its unforgettable moments. Here's to many more victories and an amazing future ahead. Keep shining! #Paris2024 #Olympics #Shooting," posted Bindra.

Former Indian shooter Heena Sidhu also lauded Swapnil's accomplishment, acknowledging how the category he was competing in was always a "tough nut to crack". She called the medal win "emotional" for all shooters.

"This was an emotional medal for all of us shooters. 3p has been a tough nut to crack. Swapnil has created history by entering the Olympic final and then delivering the medal with such a spectacular performance. So so so proud of this young man!! We have waited for long for this one guys...This was Special!! #Olympia2024 #Olympics2024 #ShootingatParis," posted Heena.

The ace former Indian wrestler and Olympic medalist Sakshee Malilkkh also wrote on X, "Heartiest congratulations to Swapnil Kusale for winning the third medal for India by winning the bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3P event of #ParisOlympics2024."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor