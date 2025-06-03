Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont gain big in women's ODI rankings

Dubai, June 3 England’s Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont have made the biggest gains in the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings after scoring centuries in the three-match series opener against the West Indies in Derby.

Jones jumped three places to seventh in the Laura Wolvaardt-led list after scoring her maiden ODI century (122 from 121 balls), with Beaumont in 11th place after she climbed two slots thanks to her 107 from 104 deliveries – her 11th three-figure score.

Their teammate, Linsey Smith cemented their victory with a maiden five-wicket haul on debut, returning impressive figures of five for 36. This saw her enter the bowling rankings in 173rd place.

England’s 108-run victory gave them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, which continues this week in Leicester and ends in Taunton on Saturday.

Other movements in the batters list include the West Indies’ Aaliyah Alleyne and Qiana Joseph, who rose to 76th and 82nd, respectively, from their previous positions of 91st and 104th. Alleyne scored 44 from 46 deliveries and Joseph 62 from 74, while their captain Hayley Matthews’ 48 saw her remain steady in her spot at fourth place on the list.

England’s Alice Capsey also advanced eight slots to 103rd after her quick-fire 24 runs.

The top six of the bowling rankings – topped by England’s Sophie Ecclestone – remains unchanged, but Matthews’ continued good all-round form saw her rise to seventh place from ninth after her two for 49 in the opening match.

India's Smriti Mandhana remained in second place in women's ODI batting rankings, just one rating point clear of third-placed Natalie Sciver-Brunt, who was appointed as England's captain in April. Mandhana remained the only Indian batter in the top 10.

In the all-rounder rankings, Deepti Sharma was firmly placed in fifth spot ahead of Amelia Kerr and Chamari Athapaththu, respectively. Deepti also holds the No. 3 spot in the bowler rankings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor