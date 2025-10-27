Anahat Singh enters Canadian Open squash quarterfinal
Toronto, Oct 27 Reigning women’s national champion Anahat Singh advanced to the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open squash, a USD 96, 250, a PSA Silver tournament.
India’s rising star scored the biggest upset on day two after she downed World No. 20 Melissa Alves 3-1 for a quarterfinal berth. Ranked 43 in the world, the Delhi teenager beat French world No 20 and sixth seed Alves 12-10, 12-10, 8-11, 11-2 in 41 minutes in the round of 16.
The 17-year-old, who’s ranked 23 places lower than Alves in the PSA World Rankings, advanced to the last eight of a Silver-level event for the first time after toppling the Frenchwoman, which was also her first victory against a player inside the top 20.
“I’m really happy. She (Melissa Alves) is one of the top 20 (players) so coming into the match I just tried to play my best because she’s been playing really well,” she said. “I’m really happy I was able to play well today and I think this is my first time reaching the quarters of such a big event and I’m really excited.”
Anahat will next meet Belgian second seed and defending champion Tinne Gilis, who dispatched Torrie Malik 3-1 ( 11-7, 11-4, 7-11, 11-7 ) in 47 minutes.
Nardine Garas has also locked in her maiden last eight appearance at a Silver-level event after defeating the tournament’s No.8 seed Lucy Beecroft, while Gina Kennedy and Amanda Sobhy chalked up 3-0 successes over Marta Dominguez and Alicia Mead, respectively.
Elsewhere at the Toronto Athletic Club Open, sixth seed Indian Veer Chotrani lost a five-game thriller in the round-of-16 to Perry Malik of England, who won 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 5-11, 11-5.
There were a number of surprise results, as World No.95 Mohamed Nasser beat World No.50 Muhammad Ashab Irfan 3-2 and Mohamed Sharaf ousted the No.8 seed Matias Knudsen 3-1.
The quarterfinals of the Canadian Women’s Open 2025 and the Toronto Athletic Club Open 2025 get underway on October 27.
