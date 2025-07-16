Andrew, Blades earn maiden call-ups as WI announce squad for T20I series vs Australia

Kingston (Jamaica), July 16 Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20 International series against Australia, scheduled from July 20 to 28 across Sabina Park in Jamaica and Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The squad sees the inclusion of two exciting debutants—18-year-old batting talent Jewel Andrew and left-arm seamer Jediah Blades—as head coach Daren Sammy continues his drive toward consistency, player development, and preparation for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The series marks a crucial stage in West Indies’ T20 roadmap, with Sammy stressing the importance of building a cohesive and explosive squad that can challenge the world’s best. “Our goals and strategic plans are aligned to winning the T20 World Cup in 2026,” Sammy said. “We have continuity in the squad from the previous series, and as a unit, we will continue to fine-tune our style and brand ahead of the World Cup.”

The squad includes Jewel Andrew, a back-up wicketkeeper and batting prodigy known for his flair and ability to take on spin. At just 18, Andrew has been tipped as one of the Caribbean’s most promising young talents and will look to make a statement on the international stage.

Joining him is Jediah Blades, a standout performer from the West Indies Breakout League and a left-arm fast bowler who made his international debut against Bangladesh in 2024. Blades earned praise for his sharp new-ball spells, particularly in the powerplay, and now has the opportunity to prove himself against elite opposition.

Shai Hope will continue to lead the side, supported by experienced campaigners including Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, and Rovman Powell. The majority of the squad remains unchanged from the team that recently beat Ireland, highlighting the team’s emphasis on continuity and chemistry.

Reflecting on the significance of playing at home, Sammy added, “Our previous two T20 series at home ended in defeat, but starting against Australia, we want to regain our form at home and build momentum into next year’s World Cup with our exciting and dynamic group of players.”

In the wake of their historic 3-0 Test series whitewash at home, capped by a stunning collapse for just 27 runs in the third Test against Australia, West Indies cricket has called for an emergency meeting with legends Clive Lloyd, Viv Richards, and Brian Lara. The aim is to seek guidance and chart a new path forward after the team recorded the second-lowest total in Test history. Mitchell Starc’s fiery spell of 6 for 9, including the fastest five-wicket haul in just 15 balls, exposed deep-rooted issues that the board now hopes to address with help from its greatest icons.

West Indies Squad vs Australia (T20I Series):

Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Match Schedule – West Indies vs Australia T20I Series

1st T20I: July 20 – Sabina Park, Jamaica

2nd T20I: July 22 – Sabina Park, Jamaica

3rd T20I: July 25 – Warner Park, St. Kitts

4th T20I: July 26 – Warner Park, St. Kitts

5th T20I: July 28 – Warner Park, St. Kitts

