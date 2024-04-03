Antim Panghal backs out from Asian Wrestling Championships 2024, starts preparing for Paris 2024

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], April 3 : Star India grappler Antim Panghal has decided to back out from the upcoming Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 which will take place in Bishkek, starting from April 11.

Panghal received wrestling quota for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic after he clinched a bronze medal at the World Championships last year. The 19-year-old wrestler planned to opt out from the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 just to prepare for the Paris Games.

She had a magnificent 2023 season winning a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, However, she did not take part in any of the tournament after participating in the Asian Games. Panghal also decided to exempt from India's selection trials for the wrestling tournaments.

Antim Panghal will be replaced by Anju in the Indian squad for the Asian Championships.

Anju sealed the bronze medal at the 2021 U23 World Championships. Meanwhile, at the trials in March, the 25-year-old grappler defeated the Asian Games gold medalist wrestler Vinesh Phogat in the semi-finals.

Earlier, Phogat represented India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the 53kg weight category. She also took part in the 48 kg freestyle division at Rio 2016 Olympics.

The Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 will kick off on April 11 and will conclude on April 16. The tournament will be followed by the Asian Qualifying Tournament for the Paris 2024.

