Anusha Kutumbale, Anuj Soni, Himani Chaturvedi applaud Prime Table Tennis League's grassroots impact

New Delhi [India], December 12 : The Prime Table Tennis League (PTTL) Madhya Pradesh is being hailed as a revolutionary initiative for table tennis by the state's top players, including Anusha Kutumbale, Anuj Soni, and Himani Chaturvedi. These athletes believe the league will not only elevate the sport in Madhya Pradesh but also serve as a model for similar tournaments across India, fostering grassroots development and providing a significant platform for players to showcase their talent.

"This league is a game-changer. It will go a long way in promoting table tennis at the grassroots level, and more such tournaments across India can help grow the sport exponentially," said Anusha Kutumbale, who will represent the Clippers, as quoted in a PTTL press release.

Rising star Anuj Soni, playing for the Lion Warriors, echoed similar sentiments. "Leagues like this are essential for every state. They give players the opportunity to showcase their talents and encourage newer players to take up the sport. It's a stepping stone for the next generation."

National-level player Himani Chaturvedi, representing Sensations, emphasised the league's transformative impact. "This league will inspire countless young players, offering them the exposure and platform needed to dream big and achieve greater heights in the sport."

The tournament also introduced an innovative team structure through its recent auction. Each team has filled a roster of seven players, spanning the age group of 11 to 60 years, ensuring inclusivity and a broad talent pool. The eight teams competing in the league are Clippers, Ninja, SensaTTion, Spartans, Thunderbolt, Yodhas, Lion Warrior, and King Pong.

The first leg of the tournament is set to take place between December 13 and 15, 2024, at the iconic Abhay Prashal in Indore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor