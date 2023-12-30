‘Anytime anywhere’: Jake Paul in reply to Neeraj Goyat challenge

New Delhi, Dec 30 Neeraj Goyat, the acclaimed 'WBC Asia Champion' and trailblazer in Indian boxing, officially challenged the globally recognized American YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul to which Paul swiftly responded within 16 hours, acknowledging the gauntlet thrown by Goyat.

With a legacy of securing the title of "India's Most Promising Boxer" in 2008, Goyat stands as a symbol of unwavering dedication to the sport.

In a statement resonating with zeal, Goyat shares, "Challenging Jake Paul is more than a personal pursuit; it's a mission to showcase the strength and prowess of Indian boxers worldwide. Stepping into the ring with Jake is an opportunity to make a resounding statement for boxing enthusiasts globally."

In addition to this challenge, Jake Paul responded with a bold declaration, "Anytime, anywhere. Brother, you're too small, walking at 150 lbs. Maybe I'll tie one arm at my back." This exchange adds an intriguing dimension to the upcoming clash, as Goyat sees this challenge as transcending the sport, emphasizing a shared commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide. The upcoming clash promises to be historic, as Neeraj Goyat aims to leave an enduring impact on the global stage, showcasing the strength, skill, and fearlessness of Indian boxers.

Undeniably ready for any weight category, Goyat declares, "I am prepared to challenge Jake Paul in any weight category. If weight needs to be added, I am ready to do whatever it takes. This is about highlighting the adaptability and fearlessness of Indian boxers."

Having made history as the first Indian boxer in WBC World events, Goyat has not only captured Indian hearts but also left an indelible mark on the global stage. His callout to Jake Paul emphasizes breaking barriers and proving that Indian boxers can compete at the highest international levels.

In addition to this challenge, Jake Paul's previous fights against notable opponents such as Deji, AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley are noteworthy. This history adds to the anticipation of the upcoming clash, as Goyat sees this challenge as transcending the sport, emphasizing a shared commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor