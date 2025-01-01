ARC rider wins bronze at National Equestrian Championship

New Delhi [India], January 1 : On the last day, ARC rider Stasya Pandya showcased her exceptional talent at the National Equestrian Championship (Children II and Junior) 2024, held in New Delhi.

The National Equestrian Championship is India's top competition for young riders, where they compete in events like dressage and show jumping. It provides a great platform for young talent to showcase their abilities and gain valuable experience.

Stasya competed in the Children II Jumping (Team) category, riding her horse, Madeleine. She along with her teammates Kapilesh on Chikku, Arshad on Tara and Aizah on Delano W secured third Place with a score of just 4 penalties in 159.38 seconds on Tuesday. Stasya's dedication and skill were key to this fantastic achievement.

The National Equestrian Championship (NEC) has been a platform for young riders like Inaara, Taarini, Virtika, Jahnvi, and Stasya Pandya to showcase their talent and determination. These riders are raising the bar for equestrian sports in India with their dedication, passion, and impressive achievements. Training at the world-class facilities of the Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, they are guided by the mentorship of top athletes such as Hriday Chheda, a 2023 Asian Games gold medalist, and Yashaan Khambatta, a 2014 Asian Games representative. Their invaluable experience and guidance continue to inspire and shape the next generation of equestrians, fueling the growth of this elite sport in India.

After the victory, Stasya said, "I am thrilled with this win, which reflects a year of hard work and countless hours of training at ARC. Despite the challenges of a long daily commute and tough weather conditions during the competition, the support from Bob Sir, my parents, and my trainers kept me focused and determined. Their guidance has been invaluable, and I am deeply grateful."

Adding to it she said, "ARC is more than just a training groundit's my second home. I'm privileged to learn from exceptional trainers, ride incredible horses, and share unforgettable moments with amazing people. This win is a tremendous confidence booster, and I'm eager to build on this momentum. My focus remains on continuous improvement, with the goal of competing in more EFI and FEI-affiliated.

