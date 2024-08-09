"Are we witnessing one of the all-time great...": Sindhu hails Neeraj following Olympic silver

Paris [France], August 9 : Star India shuttler PV Sindhu heaped praise on javelinist Neeraj Chopra for his silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She posted a picture and wrote a message accompanying a picture of herself with Chopra, posted on social media, Sindhu celebrated his gold and silver medal victories in consecutive Olympics.

"Gold and silver in back-to-back Olympics is a special achievement, Neeraj! We are all so proud of you. Are we possibly witnessing one of the all-time great sportsmen from India dominate his sport like no other? I definitely think so."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-cj99BPNV5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

She went on to reflect on Chopra's impact on Indian sports, questioning whether the nation might be witnessing one of its all-time great sportsmen.

She added, underscoring her belief in Chopra's outstanding talent and his potential to continue making history in athletics.

Sindhu's praise highlights the significance of Chopra's accomplishments and the pride felt by fellow athletes and the nation as a whole.

Chopra fell short of retaining his gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, securing silver with a best throw of 89.45 meters. Chopra's best throw came on his second attempt, but he struggled with four consecutive foul throws, which prevented him from winning gold.

Chopra became the second male athlete from post-independence India to win two Olympic medals in an individual event.

Neeraj delivered his season-best attempt of 89.45 metres, but it wasn't close to Arshad's humongous throw of 92.97 meters.

Whereas PV Sindhu secured a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a Tokyo Olympics bronze medal in 2020, she returned home empty-handed for the first time in her career in the Olympics.

The 29-year-old shuttler was one of India's brightest medal prospects and was targetting a historic hat-trick of medals. India suffered another setback in the quest for a medal in badminton after Sindhu crashed down in the women's singles Round of 16.

She fell against sixth-seeded Chinese shuttler He Bing Jiao in straight sets 19-21, 14-21. The defeat marked the first time Sindhu failed to win an Olympic medal.

