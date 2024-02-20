Arjun Maini promoted as AMG Performance Driver

Affalterbach [Germany], February 20 : Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing will once again field a high-quality line-up in the 2024 DTM season. With Mercedes-AMG Team HRT and Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Racing, the performance and sports car brand is relying on two established and highly respected Performance Teams.

The quartet of Lucas Auer (Austria), Maro Engel (Germany), Arjun Maini (India) and Luca Stolz (Germany) will be competing for the prestigious DTM title with the racing cars from Affalterbach, Germany. Suitably for the 40th anniversary of the DTM, Mercedes-AMG is celebrating 130 years of motorsport under the sign of the star with the motto "Defining Motorsport since 1894".

Two Mercedes-AMG Performance Teams, four Performance Drivers and Mercedes-AMG Team HRT is relying on a proven driver pairing with 26-year-old Arjun Maini and Luca Stolz. The duo has formed the line-up of the racing team from Drees since 2022.

Maini made his debut as the first Indian driver in DTM in 2021. He made history in the same year by finishing in second place at the Norisring. In 2023, he showed a positive form curve during the second half of the season. For this year, Maini was promoted from Junior Driver to Mercedes-AMG Performance Driver status.

Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing is continuing its successful history in the 35th season for Mercedes-Benz in the DTM with the line-up for 2024. Mercedes-AMG is on a mission in the battle for the title, aiming to bring the DTM trophy back to Affalterbach after 2021.

The calendar of the championship, organised by the ADAC, again includes eight rounds with a total of 16 races in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. For Mercedes-AMG, the hunt for the ninth manufacturers' title in the DTM starts with the season opener at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben from 26 to 28 April. The first encounter of all DTM participants will already take place during the official test days in Hockenheim at the beginning of April.

"I'm incredibly excited to be back in the DTM in 2024 as a part of Mercedes-AMG, and in my third year with HRT and with Luca as my team-mate. DTM is always a huge challenge and, together with the team, I want to put everything I've learnt and the experience from previous years into practice to deliver consistently strong results this season! I'm particularly looking forward to the Norisring. I really enjoy the atmosphere at this venue and that is also where I scored my maiden DTM podium." Arjun Maini, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT #36

"As a brand, we have a long and very successful heritage in the history of the DTM since 1984, which we want to live up to, of course. As we know, the 2023 DTM season by no means fulfilled our expectations. We were behind the competition for long stretches. In order to build on our previous achievements, we are focussing on the upcoming season," Arjun Maini said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor