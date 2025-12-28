Army Boys Sports Company, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club enter Sub-jr Men Academy C'ships final

Surat, Dec 28 After winning their semi-final matches, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and Army Boys Sports Company advanced to the finals of the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B, held at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground in Surat, Gujarat, on Sunday.

In the first semi-final, Army Boys Sports Company defeated Ritu Rani Hockey Academy 5-1. Arjun scored a hat-trick (25’, 37’, 39’), while Shubham Sanjay Shinde (44’) and Arkit Barua (58’) added goals, securing their spot in the final. Sandeep Singh (45’) scored the only goal for Ritu Rani Hockey Academy.

In the second semi-final, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy won a penalty shootout against Sail Hockey Academy. Sanmukh Singh scored for Roundglass at 57’, and Mohmad Shahid scored for Sail at 30’. After a 1-1 draw in regular time, Roundglass clinched victory with a 3-2 score in the shootout.

Earlier in the tournament, Roundglass Hockey Academy recorded a massive 19–0 victory over Cheema Hockey Academy in their Pool A game. Inderjit Singh (13’, 30’, 45’) scored a hat-trick, while Captain Arshpreet Singh (4’, 14’), Anurag Singh (9’, 10’), Om Rajnesh Saini (36’, 39’), Gurwinder Singh (2’, 48’), and Varinder Singh (59’, 60’) netted braces. Sukhpreet Singh (19’), Prince Singh (51’), Jarman Singh (55’), Sunny (7’), Sukhmanpreet Singh (5’), and Amandeep (5’) added one goal each.

In Pool A, Army Boys Sports Company beat Cheema Hockey Academy 6–1 on Thursday. Goals came from Bara Chhitij (1’, 4’), Venkateswara Kolnati Rao (22’, 47’), K.T. Aiyappa Linith (7’), and R.P. Rithveesh (57’). Harmanjot Singh scored the only goal for Cheema Hockey Academy.

Ritu Rani Hockey Academy will compete against Sail Hockey Academy for third place, while Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy will face Army Boys Sports Company in the final on Monday.

Brief results:

Army Boys Sports Company defeated Ritu Rani Hockey Academy 5-1 in semi-final 1

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Sail Hockey Academy 1-1 (3-2) in semi-final 2

