Arsenal sporting director Edu set to leave the club: Report

New Delhi, Nov 4 Arsenal sporting director Eduardo Cesar Daud Gaspar, also known as 'Edu' is reportedly set to leave the Premier League club, with reason behind his exit yet to be known.

The Brazilian, a former Gunners midfielder who played for the side 217 times between 2001 and 2005, had joined the club as technical director in July 2019, six months before Arteta's appointment as manager and he was then promoted as the sporting director in 2022.

Edu has been responsible for capturing key signings to club such as Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice and for leading Arsenal's strong performance in recruitment and delivering key players to the club.

According to the Daily Mail report, Edu has now decided to leave the club following talks with club's hierarchy. As a result, there may have been a reshuffle in responsibilities among the Arsenal hierarchy in key positions.

According to Sky Sports, has been under consideration for a role with Evangelos Marinakis' group of clubs, which includes Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave.

Edu's exit comes on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday.

Though the reason is unclear behind Edu's exit, it's been reported that his departure is not due to a power struggle at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal next play on Wednesday (local time) in the Champions League against Inter Milan and Mikel Arteta likely be asked about Edu's exit in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

