Arsenal’s defence was 'top drawer' against Tottenham, says coach Mikel Arteta

London, Sep 15 Despite going into the North London Derby without several players, including club captain Martin Odegaard, Arsenal managed to keep another clean sheet, their third of the season in four games, to keep their unbeaten start to the Premier League alive.

Despite being dominated in possession, Arsenal’s defence stood tall and closed the doors on Tottenham for a massive victory.

"They are a great side and create an unbelievable atmosphere, we knew it would be tough. We believed we could hurt them, we weren't the best with the ball today. The way we defended was top drawer. We want to play a different game but they put a structure that is extremely difficult to match up so we decided not to do that," said Mikel Arteta to Sky Sports in the post-match interview.

Arsenal have recorded three successive away league wins at Tottenham in the North London Derby for the first time since 1988 as Spurs still look to record their first victory over the Gunners since 2022.

Following the UEFA Champions League fixtures midweek which will see Arsenal travel to Italy to play against Atalanta on Friday (IST), the Gunners will then turn their attention to Manchester City who they play at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham on the other hand have only managed to garner four points in their opening four games with consecutive losses against Newcastle United and Arsenal. The side also drew against Leicester City in their opening game.

Head coach Ange Postecoglu stated that the side lacks self-belief in the final third of the pitch and that has been the story of their season so far.

"It's very disappointing in a big game for us and our supporters. We didn't deliver so you have to take the pain from that. It has been the story of our season so far, we played in their half and created chances but we lack a bit of belief in the final third. That's what we need to fix. It was always going to be decided in moments and they capitalised on theirs," said Ange Postecoglu.

