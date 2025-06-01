Arshdeep looking forward to help Punjab Kings win their first IPL title

New Delhi, June 1 Ahead of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians on Sunday, pacer Arshdeep Singh is all geared up and upbeat to help PBKS lift their maiden title.

A win against five-time champions will take the PBKS to their second IPL final. The winner of the clash will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final on June 3.

Speaking ahead of the knockout match against MI, the left-arm pacer shared his thoughts on getting the opportunity to bowl at a crucial juncture of the match and how he handles pressure.

"When I get a chance, whether the team is under pressure and we have to stop runs or take wickets, when they give me the ball, I feel good that they are showing trust in me. So, I enjoy the responsibility that I get, no matter what stage it is. And at that time, I try not to feel the pressure and enjoy the moment and bring good results for the team. It doesn't happen on a few occasions, but I try not to let it affect me, and when I get a chance in the next match, I do my best and win matches for the team," he said on JioHotstar.

Arshdeep, who is the leading wicket-taker for the side with 18 scalps in 15 games, recalled his debut match against Mumbai Indians in the tournament and said, "When I made my debut for the first time. But the best match, what I feel, was against Mumbai Indians in Wankhede. MI were chasing some 220-odd runs, and I finished with four wickets, and we won the game. So, it's very close to my heart."

"And in this season, I'm looking forward to helping Punjab win their first title in IPL and create a legacy for Punjab Kings in the coming years by doing well for them," he added.

