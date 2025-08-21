Ashu Maik to lead Dabang Delhi KC in PKL 12

New Delhi, Aug 21 Dabang Delhi KC have retained Ashu Malik as their captain for the Pro Kabaddi League season 12.

The young raider, who led the team last year, has been the focal point of Delhi’s attack, finishing Season 11 as the league’s top scorer with the most raid points.

At just 22, Ashu has shown remarkable consistency and maturity, leading from the front and embodying the fighting spirit of the franchise. Dabang Delhi KC has combined on-mat consistency with an unwavering commitment to excellence. This tradition continues in Season 12 as the team once again places its faith in Ashu’s leadership to drive their championship pursuit.

“This season is an important chapter for us as we look to build on our six straight playoff appearances and push the boundaries for even greater success. Achieving that requires not just the effort of our players, but also strong leadership on the mat.

"Ashu has grown into that role, showing resilience, maturity, and an ability to inspire the team. With him leading from the front, we are confident of setting new benchmarks this season and bringing the trophy home,” said Prashant Mishra, CEO - Dabang Delhi KC.

Head Coach Joginder Narwal said, “Ashu has been a consistent force and has grown into a strong leader. I trust him completely to guide the team again this year. Our goal is not just to maintain our record of playoff appearances, but to take that consistency a step further and fight for the championship.”

With Ashu Malik stepping in once again as captain, Dabang Delhi KC is ready to step into PKL 12 with renewed determination and ambition.

PKL 8 champions Dabang Delhi K.C. will be eager to reclaim the PKL title after crashing out in the semi-finals last season. They have been one of the most consistent teams in recent years and have reached the Playoffs in each of the last six PKL seasons.

