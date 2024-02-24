Asia Cup 2024 archery: Indian men's team win gold medal in Baghdad

Baghdad [Iraq], February 24 : The Indian men's compound team, including Prathamesh Jawkar, Priyansh and Kushal Dalal, bagged a gold medal in the Asia Cup 2024 archery stage-1 world ranking tournament on Saturday.

The Indian trio defeated the Iranian team, comprising Armin Pakzad, Arash Ghasemipour and Radrezvan Behnia 232-229 in the gold medal game to finish at the top of the podium.

India, the top seed, defeated Iraq in the semifinals after having a bye in the quarterfinals. Bangladesh earned the bronze medal at the event, defeating the hosts. Jawkar and Dalal will also compete in the men's compound individual final on Sunday.

However, the women's compound team of Aditi Swami, Priya Gurjar, and Parneet Kaur had to settle with silver after losing to Iran 223-229 in the final.

In the individual women's compound event, Aditi Swami, the defending world champion, won bronze after defeating teammate Priya Gurjar in the third-place playoff match. Parneet Kaur will compete in the final against Iran's Fatemeh Hemmati on Sunday.

Later that day, Prathamesh Jawkar and Aditi Swami partnered to win gold in the mixed-team compound event, defeating Iran 159-157.

India will have a chance to claim all the gold medals in recurve archery on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor