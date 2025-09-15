Asia Cup: Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Afghanistan squad, Abdullah Ahmadzai drafted in

Dubai, Sep 15 Afghanistan have been dealt a major blow in their Asia Cup 2025 campaign, with experienced fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the news through a post on X, stating that the medical team had not cleared the pacer to play.

“Afghanistan's veteran fast bowler, Naveen Ul Haq, has been ruled out of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. He is still recovering from a shoulder injury and has not been declared fit by the ACB medical team to participate in the remaining matches. Naveen will continue to undergo intensive treatment and rehabilitation until he is fully fit,” the ACB said.

The setback continues Naveen’s frustrating run on the sidelines. The 24-year-old, who has been a mainstay in Afghanistan’s T20 setup, did not feature in the side’s Asia Cup opener against Hong Kong. He also missed the preparatory tri-series against Pakistan and UAE leading up to the continental tournament. Naveen last played competitive cricket in June this year, turning out for MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC).

To fill the void, fast bowler Abdullah Ahmadzai has been promoted from the reserves to the main squad. Ahmadzai, who recently made his international debut during the tri-series against the UAE, took one wicket in his three overs in his only outing so far. While still inexperienced, the 20-year-old brings raw pace and energy, and Afghanistan will be hopeful he can make the step up at the Asia Cup stage.

“The ACB wishes Naveen Ul Haq a speedy recovery and extends its best wishes to Abdullah Ahmadzai for the matches ahead,” the board added in its post.

Naveen’s absence is a significant setback for Afghanistan, given his experience of 41 T20Is and his reputation as a reliable death bowler. His ability to deliver under pressure has been a key component of Afghanistan’s bowling attack in recent years.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor