Asia Cup: Nissanka, Hasaranga power Sri Lanka to four-wicket win over Hong Kong

Dubai, Sep 15 Pathum Nissanka hit a composed 44-ball 68 while Wanindu Hasaranga slammed a late cameo of 20 not out off just nine balls to guide Sri Lanka to a nervy four-wicket win over Hong Kong in their Asia Cup Group B clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Chasing 150, Sri Lanka were on track to chase the total easily, thanks to Nissanka getting some pristine timing on his shots. Though Hong Kong bounced back by causing a meltdown of Sri Lanka’s middle order, their batting depth ensured they got over the line with seven balls to spare in what was also the tournament’s first thriller game.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, will rue missed opportunities – six dropped catches and a costly no-ball from skipper Yazir Murtaza in the 18th over proved to be decisive. They had Sri Lanka under pressure and could have scripted a memorable upset, but instead ended their campaign with numerous ‘what-if’ thoughts.

Sri Lanka began their chase with the in-form opener Nissanka hitting a confident four over mid-on off Murtaza, before surviving an lbw appeal off Ayush Shukla on review. Sri Lanka got a momentum boost in the fourth over, when Nissanka launched Shukla for a six while Kusal Mendis hit two leg-side boundaries.

But Mendis, looking to accelerate further, miscued a pull off a short ball and was caught at deep square leg off Shukla, as Sri Lanka ended power-play at 35/1. Kamil Mishara broke free with a towering six off Murtaza, before taking a crisp boundary through cover off Kinchit Shah.

But Hong Kong’s slower short ball trap worked when Mishara pulled to deep mid-wicket off Aizaz Khan. Nissanka ensured Sri Lanka kept moving by thundering boundaries off Aizaz and Ehsan Khan to bring up his fifty in 35 balls.

Even as Kusal Perera got two reprieves off Shukla in the 14th over, Nissanka split the gap twice in the leg-side to pick consecutive boundaries. After Perera smacked Aizaz over his head for four, Nissanka brought out a scintillating flick over short fine leg to pick another boundary.

Anshuman Rath dropping Nissanka’s catch at deep mid-wicket and conceding a boundary, followed by Ehsan giving the batter another reprieve summed up Hong Kong’s sloppy fielding show. But out of nowhere, Hong Kong bounced back - Nissanka was run out and Perera was trapped lbw by Murtaza.

The slide continued as Charith Asalanka slashed to short third man off Ehsan while Kamindu Mendis holed out to deep mid-wicket off Murtaza. But Hasaranga had other ideas under immense pressure – smashing Murtaza for six (on a free hit) and four, before lofting and drilling Ateeq Iqbal for consecutive boundaries to help Sri Lanka survive Hong Kong scare with a clutch cameo.

Brief Scores: Hong Kong 149/4 in 20 overs (Nizakat Khan 52 not out, Anshuman Rath 48; Dushmantha Chameera 2-29, Dasun Shanaka 1-5) lost to Sri Lanka 153/6 in 18.5 overs (Pathum Nissanka 68, Wanindu Hasaranga 20 not out; Yasim Murtaza 2-37, Ehsan Khan 1-25) by four wickets

