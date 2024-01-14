Asia Olympic Qualification: Yogesh wins gold in Jakarta; Women trap shooters in line for finals in Kuwait

New Delhi, Jan 14 India Shooting squad currently fighting on two frontiers -- Jakarta (Rifle/Pistol) and Kuwait City (Shotgun) -- in the Asia Olympic Qualification competitions, had yet another satisfactory day in both of them. While Yogesh Singh won gold in the 25m Standard Pistol Men, at least two women trap shooters in Kuwait City, were favourably placed after day one of qualification, to make the top six finals cut on Monday.

Yogesh shot 572 to win the standard pistol gold and also combined with Amit Kumar (565) and Om Prakash (553) for the team gold in the event. That has given India an unbeatable tally of 14 gold, 10 silver and eight bronze medals. Yogesh and company will turn out on Tuesday in the 25m Center Fire Pistol Men to round-off India’s successful engagement in the Asia Olympic Qualification Rifle/Pistol Jakarta.

In the Shotgun qualifications which began with men's and women's trap in Kuwait City on the day, Shreyasi Singh was lying second with a score of 71 after the first 75 targets. Bhavya Tripathi was also in the top six with 68 after the first three rounds. Manish Keer was 11th with 65.

The Trap final round of qualification and the finals are slated for Monday and are offering two Paris Olympic quotas each. India can take away one quota from each event.

