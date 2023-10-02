Asian Games: Flurry of medals continues in Athletics as Parul, Priti secure podium finish in women’s 3000m steeplechase

Hangzhou [China], October 2 : India's spectacular show in athletics continued with Parul Chaudhary and Priti securing silver and bronze medals respectively in the women’s 3000-metre steeplechase in the ongoing Asian Games on Monday.

Parul gave her personal best timing of 9:27.63s to secure a podium finish behind Bahrain's Winfred Mutile who set the Asian Games record timing of 9:18.28s.

On the other hand, Priti clocked her personal best timing of 9:43.32s to walk away with a bronze.

On Sunday, India enjoyed quite a successful day with 15 medals, 9 came in athletics alone. Track and field athlete Avinash Sable shattered the Asian Games record as he comfortably secured India's first men's 3000m steeplechase gold medal at the continental meet.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor defended his men’s shot put crown at Hangzhou with his sixth and final attempt of 20.36m.

Harmilan Bains in women's 1500m claimed silver while Murali Sreeshankar missed gold in men's long jump and settled for silver after falling short by just 0.03 seconds. His second-spot finish saw a best of 8.19 metres, bettered only by China's Wang Jianan with 8.22m.

Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson secured second and third positions in the men’s 1500m.

India's ace discus thrower Seema Punia and heptathlon athlete Nandini Agasara settled for bronze medals.

Jyothi Yarraji clinched a silver in women's 100m hurdles after a dramatic sequence of events. The 24-year-old athlete was initially awarded the bronze medal. However, China's Wu Yanni was disqualified after the race for a false start, upgrading Yarraji's medal to a silver.

