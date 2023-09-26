Asian Games: Humpy, Harika, Vidit secure wins in round 5 individual chess; Arjun plays tie

Hangzhou [China], September 26 : Indian women’s chess players Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika secured a win, while Vidit Santosh clinched a victory and Arjun Kumar played out a tie in the fifth round of the women’s and men’s individual competition at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

In the women’s round, Humpy won 1-0 against Uzbekistan’s Nilufar Ykubbaeva. Meanwhile, Harika defeated Vietnam’s Thi Kim Phung Vo by 1-0.

On the other hand, in the men's fourth round, Vidit Gujarathi clinched a 1-0 win against Iran’s Parham Maghsoudloo. While Arjun played out a 0.5-0.5 tie with Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov.

Vidit and Arjun shined in the first round of Men's individual chess and both clinched a win. Whereas in women’s individual chess, both Humpy and Harika have successfully secured a win.

In the second round, both the men failed to seal a win as Vidit lost to Kazakhstan’s Kazybelk Nogerbek, and Arjun played a tie with Vietnam Tuan Minh Le.

However, both Harika and Humpy have managed to win in the second round of the women's individual chess.

In the third round of the women's event, Harika against China’s Hou Yifan. Meanwhile, Humpy played a tie with China’s Zhu Jiner.

On the other hand, both Arjun and Vidit managed to seal a victory in the third round of the men's event.

Both chess players in the fourth round of women’s individual events failed to clinch a win, as Humpy lost and Harika had to settle with a tie.

Whereas, Vidit sealed a win in the fourth round. But Arjun played out a tie.

Asian Games 2023 Chess: India squad

Men: D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, P Harikrishna and R Praggnanandhaa.

Women: Koneru Humpy, D. Harika, R Vaishali, Vantika Aggarwal and Savitha Shri.

India have won 14 medals at Hangzhou 2023, three gold, four silver and seven bronze.

