Asian Games: India secures win in round 4 of men's team event

Hangzhou [China], October 2 : India clinched a win in round four of the men's chess team event, but failed to progress in the women's team event on Monday at the Asian Games.

In the men's team round four, Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, and Pentala Harikrishna won their respective games against Kyrgyzstan. India won by 3.5-0.5 in round four.

Gukesh clinched a 1.0-0.0 win against Orozbaev. Vidit defeated Tologon 1.0-0.0. Arjun played out a 0.5-0.5 tie against Sezdbekov. Pentala defeated Zhakshylykov by 1.0-0.0.

Earlier India defeated Kazakhstan by 3.0-1.0 in round 3.

In the women's round 4 team event, India lost against China 1.5-2.5.

Koneru, Dronavalli, and Vantika played out a tie against their opponents, and Vaaishali lost by 0.0-1.0 against Tan Z.

Asian Games 2023 Chess: India squad

Men: D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, P Harikrishna and R Praggnanandhaa.

Women: Koneru Humpy, D. Harika, R Vaishali, Vantika Aggarwal and Savitha Shri.

