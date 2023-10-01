Asian Games: Manisha-Preeti-Rajeshwari wins silver in women's trap event

Hangzhou [China], October 1 : The Indian shooting trio of Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and Rajeshwari Kumari continued the country's monumental run in shooting at the ongoing Asian Games, as they secured a silver medal in the women's trap event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

With a total of 337 points, India captured a silver medal. China took home the gold medal with a total of 357 points, establishing a world record, Asian record and Asian Games record in this category of shooting. The bronze medal was won by Kazakhstan with 336 points.

"Bang On Target! Our Women's Trap Shooting Team: #KheloIndiaAthletes Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak @RiaKumari7 Aimed high and hit the mark, securing the SILVER medal for India! Let's cheer out loud for our sharpshooters for their incredible achievement! #Cheer4India #Hallabol #JeetegaBharat #BharatAtAG22," tweeted SAI Media.

This is India's 21st medal in shooting, continuing their best-ever run in the sport at the Asian Games.

Also, the Indian shooting trio of Darius Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman continued India's dominant run in shooting at the games, capturing a gold medal in the men's trap team event on Sunday.

Kuwait captured the silver medal with 359 points, falling short of gold. With 354 points, China walked away with the bronze.

With a total of 361 points, India captured the gold and also set a new Asian Games record, toppling the previous record by Kuwait from 1994.

Earlier, the Indian shooting duo of Sarabjot Singh and Divya Subbaraju secured a silver medal in the mixed 10 m air rifle pistol team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

With a total of 14 points, India fell just two points of gold to China, who secured a total of 16 points to get the top prize.

Now, India's medal tally at the Asian Games is at total of 41 medals, with 11 gold, 16 silver and 14 bronze medals.

