Asian Games: Men's Squash team books a date with Pakistan team for gold medal after victory against Malaysia

Hangzhou [China], September 29 : The Indian men's squash team led by Saurav Ghosal sealed their place in the final with a 2-0 victory over Malaysia in the ongoing Asian Games on Friday.

The Indian trio of Abhay Singh, Saurav Ghosal and Mahesh Mangaonkar won the game with two straight match victories to seal a date with their arch-rival Pakistan in the final.

Abhay Singh kicked off the proceedings for India and defeated Malaysia’s Muhammad Bin Bahtiar 3-1 in the first match.

He took away the first two games comfortably by scores of 11-3, 12-10. The Malaysian made a comeback in the third match to keep the contest alive by 9-11. However, the Indian held on to his nerves and clinched the game by a scoreline of 11-6 to put India in a 1-0 advantage.

Saurav Ghoshal entered the second match and sealed India's place in the final with a win over Eain Yow NG by claiming an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie.

He clinched the second match with a scoreline of 3-1 (11-8, 11-6, 10-12, 11-3). The second match shared a similar story as Saurav went on to win the first two games, lost the third and then came back to claim the fourth and win the match for India.

India will now compete against Pakistan in the final for the gold medal on Saturday.

