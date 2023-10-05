Asian Games: PM Narendra Modi lauds 'Golden Girls' Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Gopichand, Parneet Kaur

Hangzhou [China], October 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the 'Golden Girls' Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand, and Parneet Kaur of archery for producing another staller performance at the 19th Asian Games on Thursday.

The Indian archery compound women's team featuring Jyothi, Aditi, and Parneet clinched a gold medal in Hangzhou.

"India's Women Archers win the Gold Medal in the Compound Team event! Congratulations to @VJSurekha, @Parrneettt, and Aditi Gopichand! Their flawless performance, focus, and dedication have made our nation incredibly proud. This victory is a testament to their exceptional skill and teamwork," PM Modi wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The trio of Jyothi, Aditi, and Parneet bagged gold after defeating Chinese Taipei's Yi-Hsuan Chen, I-Jou Huang, and Lu-Yun Wang by 230-229.

In the first set, the Chinese Taipei opponents gave a tough fight and won it by 54-56, but following that India dominated the whole match to clinch the second gold in archery.

Earlier in the quarterfinal round of the compound women's team event, Jyothi Surekha-led India's women's archery team defeated Hong Kong by 231-220 to advance their way into the next round of the tournament.

Even though Hong Kong's Hung Ting Cheng, Yuk Sheung Wong, and Yin Yi Luk gave a tough fight in the match, the Indian archers made no mistake to seal a win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor