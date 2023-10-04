Asian Games: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy advance to singles competition quarterfinals

Hangzhou [China], October 4 : Ace Indian shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy reached the quarterfinals of the singles competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wedneday.

In her match, Sindhu defeated Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia by 2-0 (21-16, 21-16). She won both the sets within a total of 55 minutes.

Also, Prannoy beat Dmitriy Panarin of Kazakhstan by 2-0 (21-12, 21-13), winning the match in straight two games within 29 minutes.

Earlier, Indian shuttlers Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto bowed out in the mixed doubles round of 16 while duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost in the women's doubles round of 16 on Wednesday.

Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto faced defeat against world No. 9 Malaysian pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei by 21-18, 21-8. And, Treesa-Gayatri went down 21-15, 18-21, 21-13 against Korean pair Kim Soyeong and Kong Heeyong.

Sai Pratheek's Asain Games campaign has ended while Tanisha will play in the women's doubles pre-quarterfinals, alongside Ashwini Ponnappa, at 10:30 AM IST today

Treesa-Gayatri's journey ended with an exit in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Earlier, Duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela had advanced to the round of 16 on Tuesday after beating Maldives' Aminath Nabeeha and Fathimath Nabaaha in a straight set 21-14, 21-12 in 32 minutes.

While Sai-Tanisha had progressed to the round of 16 in the mixed doubles on Monday defeating Macao's Chong Leong and Weng Chi NG 2-0.

