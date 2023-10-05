Asian Games: PV Sindhu loses in women's singles quarterfinal

Hangzhou [China], October 5 : The Indian women's badminton player and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu failed to secure a win in the badminton women's singles match at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

PV Sindhu squared off against China's Bingjiao He in the quarterfinal round at the 19th Asian Games and lost the game by 2-0. Sindhu was defeated in straight two sets in a 47-minute match. In the first set, she lost by 21-16, and in the second set, 21-12.

With the loss in the quarterfinal match, the star Indian badminton player failed to advance her way in the tournament.

PV Sindhu ,the two time Olympic Medallist, has had a poor run in 2023. She has lost the opening round in seven tournaments in 2023. The Indian badminton player is yet to win a title this season.

In the earlier match, PV Sindhu clinched a win against Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani by 2-0 (21-16, 21-16). She clinched a win in straight two sets in a 55-minute match.

The Indian women's badminton team also missed out on a medal match on Friday after they failed to secure a win in the quarterfinal of the team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.

India lost against Thailand by 3-0 in their quarterfinal match on September 29.

In the game against Thailand, PV Sindhu started off against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong. The Indian's scratchy form continued as after the first game by 21-14, she went on to lose the next two games by 15-21, 14-21, and lost the game in 67 minutes.

Last Sunday, the Indian men's badminton team created history after they bagged the first-ever silver medal in the Asian Games after losing in the final 2-23 against China in Hangzhou.

In the medal tally at the ongoing Asian Games, India stands in fourth place with a total of 81 medals which includes 18 gold, 31 silver, and 32 bronze medals.

