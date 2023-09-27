Asian Games: Roshibina advances to final, second Indian Wushu player ever to do so

Hangzhou, Sep 27 India’s Roshibina Devi Naorem continued her dominant performance in the Asian Games, as she stormed to the finals of Women’s 60 kg in Wushu competitions at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre in Hangzhou on Wednesday.

With this, she is sure to upgrade the bronze medal she won in the 2018 edition in Jakarta in the same category making sure of at least a silver medal.

Roshibina produced a commanding performance against Vietnam's Thi Thu Thuy Nguyen in the women's 60 kg event and closed the bout 2-0 in 2 minutes each.

Roshibina also created history as she became the only second Indian to reach the Wushu finals in the Asian Games. Earlier, Wangkhem Sandhyarani Devi had reached the final in the Guangzhou Asian Games back in 2010.

Previously, in the quarterfinal, Roshibina defeated Kazakhstan's Aiman Karshyga convincingly through points difference.

She was a gold medallist in the same category at the 2019 South Asian Games.

Roshibina will take on Wu Xiaowei of China in the final on Thursday. Xu clinched a dominant win in the semifinal against Iran's Shahrbano Semiromi 2-0.

