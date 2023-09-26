Asian Games, swimming: Men's 4x100m medley relay team advance to final

Hangzhou [China], September 26 : Indian swimmers Srihari Nataraj, Likith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash and Tanish George Matthew clocked 3:40.84 in the men's 4x100m medley relay heats to secure their spot in the Finals at the ongoing Asian Games on Tuesday.

While they ranked overall fourth, 6.04 seconds behind China, the Indian quartet also broke the national record earned from the 2018 Asian Games. The Indian team finished with an impressive time of 3:40.84 in the heats. The time clocked is India's best-ever timing in a 4x100 medley men's event.

The Indian team will swim in the men's 4x100m medley relay final at Hangzhou later in the day.

Palak Joshi, competing in the women's 200m backstroke heats, failed to make the final after finishing 14th with a time of 2:25.81.

Meanwhile, Indian swimmer Shivangi Sarma clocked 58.31 to finish seventh in heat 4 and 17th overall in women's 100m Freestyle. After finishing 4.04 seconds behind the top qualifier, the 20-year-old Shivangi will not contest for a medal in the category at Hangzhou.

