Asian Games: With Manu in top form, India lead in team and individual section of 25m pistol after first phase

Hangzhou, Sep 26 Seasoned Manu Bhaker shot a superb precision round to take the lead at the end of the first phase of the Women's 25m Pistol competition at the shooting range at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre, here on Tuesday.

Bhaker was leading with a score of 294-10x with China's Sixuan Feng 292-9x, who was tied with India's Esha Singh at 292-9x at the end of the first phase of the competition. Thu Vinh Trinh of Vietnam also had a score of 292 but was placed third as she had 8 hits in the inner 10 circle as compared to nine each by Sixuan and Esha.

With the third member of the Indian team -- Rhythm Sangwan in 11th position with a score of 290-6x, India were leading in the Team competition at the end of the precision round.

The Indian team had a score of 876 and was leading China (874) by two points. Chinese Taipei was third with 868 points with Japan in fourth place at 865.

The shooters will return on Wednesday for the Rapid Fire section to decide the medals in the team competition and the eight qualifiers for the final in the Individual competition.

Going by Tuesday's performance, the Indians can expect at least three medals from this event -- one in Team competition and two in Individual. But that is too early to predict as the rapid round can change the entire completion of this complex event in which the shooters are tested on their accuracy and speed at which they can shoot.

In the three rounds in the precision phase on Tuesday, Manu Bhaker was 99, 97 and 98 while the Chinese shooter managed 96, 98, and 98. India's Esha Singh too had scores of 96, 98, and 98 while the Vietnamese girl had 97, 99,96 for a score of 292.

