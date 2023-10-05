Asian Games: Wrestlers Pooja Gehlot, Antim Panghal to compete for bronze medal

Hangzhou [China], October 5 : India's Pooja Gehlot and Antim Panghal will compete for a bronze medal after losing their quarterfinal matches in the women's 50kg and 53kg freestyle wrestling respectively at the Asian Games on Thursday.

Mongolia's Tsogt-Ochiryn Namuuntsetseg beat Pooja 5-1 in the quarterfinals while Antim went down against Japanese grappler Fujinami Akari.

Indian wrestler Mansi Ahlawat lost in the quarterfinals in the 57 kg to three-time reigning World Champion Tsugumi Sakurai 2-6.

Mansi won her Repechage bout against Jeongae Bark of South Korea to qualify for the Bronze medal game where she will be up against Laylokhon Sobirova of Uzbekistan.

Narinder Cheema faced 1-3 defeat against South Korea's Seyeol Lee in the men's Greco Roman 97kg quarter-final. Naveen went down fighting China's Meng Lingzhi 3-0 in the men's Greco Roman 130kg quarter-final.

Earlier, U-20 World Champion Panghal advanced to the quarterfinals in the women's freestyle 53kg wrestling on Thursday.

Antim scored five technical points in the first half and six in the second to win easily 11-0 against the reigning Asian Championships silver medallist Jasmina Immaeva.

