Asian Wrestling Championships 2024: Anju, Harshita shine with silver medal wins, Antim settles for bronze

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], April 15 : India wrestlers Anju and Harshita produced remarkable performances as they bagged a silver medal each in the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Anju won silver in the women's 53kg weight category, while Harshita finished second in the women's 72kg category.

Manisha and Antim Panghal also secured bronze medals in the women's 62kg and 65kg weight classes, respectively.

After winning her match against Aliah Gavalez of the Philippines 12-1, Anju got better of Sri Lanka's grappler Nethmi Poruthotage 14-4 in the quarter-finals.

She went on to clinch a 9-6 victory over the People's Republic of China's Chun Lei in the semi-final, which left her just one win away from the gold medal.

However, Anju fell short in the final as she suffered a 10-0 defeat by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's Ji Hyang Kim and ended up settling for a silver medal.

Harshita suffered a similar fate as she lost by 5-2 to Qian Jiang of China in the gold medal match of the women's 72kg and secured the silver medal.

After suffering a 3-0 loss to Sakura Motoki of Japan in the semi-final, Manisha won the bronze in the women's 62kg after securing a comfortable 5-0 triumph over Arian G. Carpo of the Philippines in the bronze medal match.

Antim secured the second bronze medal for India on Sunday in the women's 65 kg weight class. She won her bronze medal bout as her opponent, Soobin Kim of South Korea, was injured.

With four medals on Sunday, India's overall medal tally at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2024 is nine, which consists of four silver and five bronze medals.

Three medals came on the opening day, which included one silver and two bronze in men's freestyle wrestling, while a silver and a bronze came in women's wrestling on Saturday.

