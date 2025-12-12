Assam Cricket Association suspends four players for corrupt practice, illegal approach to SMAT 2025 players

Guwahati, Dec 12 The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has suspended four players, who have represented Assam at various stages, with immediate effect after allegations emerged that they were involved in corrupt practices and attempting to influence and instigate some of the current Assam team players.

The four players—Amit Sinha, Ishan Ahmed, Aman Tripathi and Abhishek Thakuri — are accused of trying to influence players who took part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 held in Lucknow from November 26 to December 8.

Following the emergence of these allegations, the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI conducted an inquiry. The Assam Cricket Association has also initiated criminal proceedings in this matter.

"Prima facie, there appears to be involvement of the aforementioned four players in serious misconduct, affecting the integrity of the sport," the ACA informed in a release on Friday.

"The players were suspended to curtail any scope of further deterioration of the situation," the release informed.

Accordingly, during the suspension period, the players are barred from taking part in any state-level tournament or match conducted under the Assam Cricket Association, District Units, or affiliated clubs, besides participating in any cricket-related activity, including officiating as match referee, coach, umpire etc.

The suspension will continue until the final outcome of the investigation and/or any further decision of the Association," the release said.

The Assam Cricket Association also directed all district associations to ensure strict compliance with this order and to inform clubs and cricket academies under their jurisdiction of the necessary action.

In the release, the association also reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the integrity and spirit of the sport and will continue to uphold the highest standards of transparency, discipline, and ethical conduct.

The Assam Cricket Association has also lodged an FIR at the Crime Branch, Guwahati, against the said four players on Friday (December 12, 2025).

